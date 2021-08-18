Calif. officials warn of long, dangerous fire season
California officials say climate conditions are adding to the severity of wind-driven wildfires raging through drought-stricken forests in Northern California, incinerating hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee to safety. (August 18)
