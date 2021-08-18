Cancel
Biden to require Covid vaccines for nursing home staff

By The Associated Press
WAAY-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. President Joe Biden announced the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for...

www.waaytv.com

