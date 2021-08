Recapping the Spring Finals Rematch between Rogue and MAD Lions. It’s happening, Rogue and MAD Lions, the newest rivals on the Rift are back at it again! After Rogue lost the chance to play at MSI in Spring, they are back to take on the Spring Champions once more. Rogue beat Misfits Gaming 3-2 to get to the Upper Bracket Finals, while MAD Lions knocked G2 Esports down to the Lower Bracket. The winner of the series will qualify for the LEC Summer Finals, while the loser will have to continue the fight on in the Lower Bracket.