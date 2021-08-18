New Jersey Sen. Menendez: Committee ‘will seek a full accounting’ of Afghan withdrawal

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy says Afghan refugees are welcome in the Garden State. He sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Sunday. “These brave individuals and families — many of whom have worked to assist our military or put their own lives on the line in support of human rights and American initiatives — must not be left behind,” Murphy wrote. New Jersey stands ready to provide safe harbor, support, stability, and peace to Afghan refugees. Today I sent a letter to @POTUS making it clear that we welcome these brave individuals and their families to the Garden State....