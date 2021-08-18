Cancel
Congress & Courts

New Jersey Sen. Menendez: Committee ‘will seek a full accounting’ of Afghan withdrawal

By Todd DeFeo
montanarightnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee “will seek a full accounting” of the country’s policy toward Afghanistan and its “flawed” withdrawal from the country after nearly two decades, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said. It will also “assess why the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces...

New Jersey State
Joe Biden
Bob Menendez
Donald Trump
Afghanistan
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Senate
China
