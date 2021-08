The results of the 2020 Census are in, and the data shows that Lexington's diversity is continuing to grow. Overall, Lexington saw a population increase of 9.7%. The amount of people living in town jumped from 31,394 in 2010, when the last Census data was collected, to 34,454 in 2020. This reflects growing population numbers in larger areas as well. Population increased by 7.4% across the country, by 7.4% in Massachusetts, and by 8.6% in Middlesex County.