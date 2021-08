John Boyega has made no secret of the fact he was unhappy with how Finn was used in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and his comments were very much in line with how fans felt. Both the former Stormtrooper and Poe Dameron were sidelined in the threequel, with their respective storylines ending more with a whimper than a bang (but hey, at least Rey got herself a new name, eh?).