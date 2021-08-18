PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY EDUCATION BRIEFS: New Operating Budget
The Prince George’s County Board of Education has approved a $2.7 billion operating budget for fiscal 2022 with a focus on academic achievement and student success. While schools CEO Monica Goldson released her proposed budget in December, it was met approval in February with a focus on bridging three major divides — statewide funding shortfalls and inequities, resource and achievement gaps within schools, and an operating budget deficit.www.washingtoninformer.com
Comments / 0