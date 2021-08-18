Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince George's County, MD

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY EDUCATION BRIEFS: New Operating Budget

washingtoninformer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prince George’s County Board of Education has approved a $2.7 billion operating budget for fiscal 2022 with a focus on academic achievement and student success. While schools CEO Monica Goldson released her proposed budget in December, it was met approval in February with a focus on bridging three major divides — statewide funding shortfalls and inequities, resource and achievement gaps within schools, and an operating budget deficit.

www.washingtoninformer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Washington, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Hyattsville, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
Prince George's County, MD
Education
City
Adelphi, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operating Budget#Briefs#The Board Of Education#Kenmoor#Walker Mill#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Royals
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy