London-based real estate services company JLL has promoted Steve Schwegman to market lead. He has 12 years experience at JLL, most recently as senior managing director. “Steve is a proven leader and an incredible asset to our U.S. Industrial team,” said Craig Meyer, President of JLL Industrial. “His complete dedication to his clients and to his fellow JLL team members is the foundation for our tremendous growth in the Indy market and bodes well for him as our new Brokerage Lead. We expect big things from him.”