Glendale Approves Multiple Affordable Housing Projects
Glendale Approves Multiple Affordable Housing Projects. Glendale, CA -On August 10, 2021, the Glendale Housing Authority unanimously voted to execute a Letter of Loan Commitment and Lease Option with Linc Housing Corporation and National Community Renaissance (collectively, Linc Housing and National CORE) for the development of a 298,020 square foot, five-story, multi-family residential development containing 340-units.www.glendaleca.gov
Comments / 0