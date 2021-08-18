Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

New Jersey Sen. Menendez: Committee ‘will seek a full accounting’ of Afghan withdrawal

By Todd DeFeo
KHQ Right Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee “will seek a full accounting” of the country’s policy toward Afghanistan and its “flawed” withdrawal from the country after nearly two decades, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said. It will also “assess why the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Taliban#Fox News#Nato#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Biden’s ‘Falsehoods’ on Afghanistan are slammed by Ben Sasse, who calls the withdrawal deadline “Stupid.”

Biden’s ‘Falsehoods’ on Afghanistan are slammed by Ben Sasse, who calls the withdrawal deadline “Stupid.”. Senator Ben Sasse slammed President Joe Biden for the haphazard US pullout from Afghanistan on Sunday. In recent days, the commander-in-chief has stated “terrible falsehood after shameful fabrication” about the situation, according to the Nebraska Republican.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Inside the Afghanistan debacle: Biden abandoned Trump’s pullout plan

The desperate pleas crossing cyberspace from Afghanistan to the U.S. symbolize America’s surrender to a feudal terrorist army, qualifying the retreat as the nation’s most embarrassing. President Biden’s decision to bypass his military advisers and order a complete withdrawal has left tens of thousands of Americans and friendly Afghans trapped...
ImmigrationPosted by
CBS Philly

New Jersey To Welcome Afghan Refugees, Gov. Phil Murphy Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy says Afghan refugees are welcome in the Garden State. He sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Sunday. “These brave individuals and families — many of whom have worked to assist our military or put their own lives on the line in support of human rights and American initiatives — must not be left behind,” Murphy wrote. New Jersey stands ready to provide safe harbor, support, stability, and peace to Afghan refugees. Today I sent a letter to @POTUS making it clear that we welcome these brave individuals and their families to the Garden State....
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
Owensboro, KYwevv.com

Sen. McConnell Reacts to Calls to Impeach Pres. Biden over Afghanistan Exit

On Monday, Senator Mitch McConnell sat down with 44News Anchor Jessica Hartman in Owensboro, Kentucky. The topic at the forefront of the discussion was the current crisis in Afghanistan. Thousands of Americans and allies remain in the country which has fallen back into the hands of the Taliban. The U.S. has ramped up efforts to evacuate after the exit strategy went sideways.
Presidential ElectionWZZM 13

Peters, 52 other senators pen letter to President Biden asking for evacuation of Afghan allies and their families

U.S. Senator Gary Peters, along with a group of 52 other senators, is urging the Biden Administration to quickly evacuate Afghan allies and their families. In the letter, which was sent to the president Thursday, the senators said that the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan should not stop the United State’s “promise to the Afghans who helped us operate over the past twenty years and are counting on us for assistance.”
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban orders Biden: US troops must be out by Aug 31 – ‘No extensions’

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban will not accept any extensions for U.S. troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond August 31. Hours later in what appeared to be a response to Mujahid’s demands, a senior administration official told CNN that President Joe Biden is sticking to his August 31 deadline — despite earlier saying it could be extended if necessary.
Congress & CourtsIdaho8.com

Lawmakers push Biden to extend August 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Lawmakers from both parties pressed top Biden national security officials at a classified briefing Tuesday to extend the August 31 deadline for the US military to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Afghanistan. During a briefing with President Joe Biden’s top national security officials Tuesday — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
MilitaryPosted by
WGN TV

Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ramped up its round-the-clock airlift of evacuees from Afghanistan to its highest level yet on Tuesday, but President Joe Biden faced a pressing decision on whether to shut down the massive military airlifts in a week as the Taliban are insisting. Biden has been considering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy