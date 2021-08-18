Cancel
Next Community Engagement Initiative presentation focuses on communication, misinformation

queenannenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents are invited to register now for the next Queen Anne Community Engagement Initiative presentation, which will be presented virtually at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 through Zoom. To get the Zoom link to attend, people should register through SignUp, https://signup.com/go/FQQCqgW. The event will feature professor Kate Starbird, who will speak...

queenannenews.com

