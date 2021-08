Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. Cinnamon is a bark that has so many medicinal benefits, and it can be used to improve the taste of dishes. It can also play an important role in beauty products like lotions, perfumes, or even as kitchen decorations! With all these various uses for cinnamon, you might want to keep some around your house. Cinnamon in the garden can be used for so many things. It helps kill fungal infections, and protects seedlings while also healing wounds on plants! Cinnamon comes from a family of trees that work great with gardens too.