Premier League

Brentford 2-0 Arsenal: Tactical breakdown

By Connor Williams
vavel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of waiting, Brentford fans finally got to see their club play in the Premier League last Friday night. Like most Cinderella stories, they didn't have it easy. Their first opponents were fellow Londoners and 13-time top flight champions Arsenal. But Thomas Frank's men defied the odds to beat the Gunners in a thrilling 2-0 win. The scenes that occurred after the game made the front pages of the papers as emotions ran high.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Kristoffer Ajer
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Vitaly Janelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#The Premier League#Londoners#Celtic#Bees
