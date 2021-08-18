Brentford 2-0 Arsenal: Tactical breakdown
After years of waiting, Brentford fans finally got to see their club play in the Premier League last Friday night. Like most Cinderella stories, they didn't have it easy. Their first opponents were fellow Londoners and 13-time top flight champions Arsenal. But Thomas Frank's men defied the odds to beat the Gunners in a thrilling 2-0 win. The scenes that occurred after the game made the front pages of the papers as emotions ran high.www.vavel.com
Comments / 0