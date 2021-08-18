Brentford 2-0 Arsenal: Tactical breakdown

After the bitterness, the boos and the taunts of turmoil, Arsenal finally have a flicker of joy to kickstart their season. It might not have been the most gruelling of tests, with a Covid-stricken West Brom fielding an extremely inexperienced side, but it is an antidote nonetheless, a ray of hope to cut through the gloom that’s shrouded the club. A place in the Carabao Cup third round is not a feat to celebrate, but it’s a source of hope and an emphatic six-goal demolition delivered plenty of positives.First and foremost, it was the hat-trick of Arsenal’s returning captain, Pierre-Emerick...