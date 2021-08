Burnley boss Sean Dyche continues to play the waiting game in the transfer market as he looks to add to his squad.Clarets chairman Alan Pace said last week that the club had made “multiple bids” for players, with Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet reported to be one of the targets.Dyche signed Nathan Collins and Wayne Hennessey before the start of the season but it seems unlikely there will be any more new arrivals in time for Saturday’s trip to Anfield to play Liverpool.“Not at the moment, I’m waiting on news of possible situations, but there’s nothing imminent, so I shall wait,”...