By Don Chipman Beardstown football fans will get their first look at the 2021 BHS football program, which is a whole new ball game. Gone is Coach Robbie Howard, who enjoyed a successful five years here at Beardstown, and has now moved on to Chatham. Replacing Howard is Elliott Craig, long-time head coach at North Fulton. Craig brings 16 years of experience as a head coach of the Wildcats…