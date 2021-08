Tuesday is the final day to register on campus for the fall semester at Kilgore College. Registration is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kilgore and Longview campuses, according to a statement from the college. In Kilgore, registration will be in the Devall Student Center, 1116 Broadway Blvd. At the Longview campus, it will be in the Hendrix Building, 300 S. High St.