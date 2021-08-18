Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Teven Jenkins’ return to the Chicago Bears after back surgery is undetermined, but Matt Nagy is hopeful the rookie offensive lineman will be back at some point this season

By Brad Biggs Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

The Chicago Bears are one game into the preseason and already waiting to see what’s behind door No. 3 at left tackle. Coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday morning that rookie Teven Jenkins — the overwhelming favorite to be the Week 1 starter and the player whom general manager Ryan Pace traded up to draft in the second round — has undergone back surgery.

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Rams#American Football#Oklahoma State#The Buffalo Bills#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Mitchell Trubisky Disses Bears Brass in Bills Press Conference

Trubisky is clearly still salty about Nagy, Bears tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mitchell Trubisky is feeling the love in Buffalo, a love that he apparently did not feel while he was still quarterback for the Bears. Yikes. Looking back, we now know that the pairing between Trubisky...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace may have messed this up

Earlier this year, the Chicago Bears moved up to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jenkins was widely known as a first-round talent, but slid to the second for some reason. At the time, he felt like a luxury pick for the Bears, even though they gave up a lot to get him.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins news makes Matt Nagy a liar

Just four days ago, everything seemed fine. The Chicago Bears had defeated the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener and rookie Justin Fields looked superb. Following the game, some big news broke almost immediately after the players headed to the locker room. Chicago had agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, and it was just in time for reporters to ask head coach Matt Nagy about the move.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy continues to show incompetence

The game against the Buffalo Bills truly showed how much Matt Nagy holds back the Chicago Bears. The Bears got absolutely handled by the Bills and their former quarterback Mitch Trubisky who threw for over 200 yards in a single half. I get it. It’s just a preseason game. However,...
NFLsportsmockery.com

REPORT: Chicago Bears Offensive Line Gets Another Jolt Of Good News

Wednesday was a dark moment for the Chicago Bears offensive line as the news dropped rookie 2nd round tackle Teven Jenkins underwent back surgery. It left many wondering what the fate of this group will be. Thankfully, it only took 24 hours for them to get some good news. According to head coach Matt Nagy, 5th round pick Larry Borom is back at practice after missing over a week with a concussion.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears should fire Matt Nagy on the spot and hire Brian Daboll

The Chicago Bears need to replace Matt Nagy as head coach with Brian Daboll immediately. We have seen enough. The Chicago Bears organization must do what is necessary and replace Matt Nagy with Brian Daboll as their head coach yesterday. Nobody is benefitting more from the Mitchell Trubisky spite game...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt Nagy Gives Injury Update On QB Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been electric through training camp and preseason for the Chicago Bears. Many Bears fans have openly called for him to supplant veteran Andy Dalton as the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback. Matt Nagy and the Bears brass has stood by Dalton as their starter, after...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy setting the stage for Justin Fields

In his presser on Tuesday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy clearly stated his plan for the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. The starting unit on both sides of the ball will play eight to ten snaps with the reserves playing the rest of the game. The reserves, of course, include rookie quarterback Justin Fields.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: NFL executive believes Justin Fields should start Week 1

Do the Chicago Bears have a quarterback controversy brewing? We all know that Matt Nagy and company are pushing the narrative that Andy Dalton is the QB1. That might be true, but will it remain that way? Today’s preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills could be a deciding factor, but according to FanSided National NFL Insider, Matt Lombardo, one NFL Executive believes Justin Fields should be starting as early as Week 1.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears committing malpractice with Teven Jenkins situation

The Chicago Bears spent weeks downplaying Teven Jenkins’ injury. Now he needs surgery and could be out for the season. The team handled the situation horribly wrong from the beginning. Right before the 2021 NFL Draft rolled around, many draft experts expected the Chicago Bears to select offensive lineman Teven...
NFLchatsports.com

What Chicago Bears signing Jason Peters means for Teven Jenkins

Chicago Bears (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) The Chicago Bears potential future at left tackle Teven Jenkins has gotten off to a rocky start. After slipping in the draft due to a few medical questions, Jenkins has not been cleared to practice with the team. He just missed the team’s first preseason game and will be behind Roquan Smith timeline when he held out in 2018.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears News: Get ready, the Bears are getting healthy

Training camp has been rough for the Chicago Bears, in terms of injuries. The big one, getting plenty of headlines, is that of rookie second-round pick Teven Jenkins who will now miss the majority of the season due to back surgery. However, Jenkins’ injury is only the beginning of the Bears’ woes.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears’ Teven Jenkins to undergo back surgery

Sometimes the writing on the wall, in this case not participating in almost three weeks of training camp practice, doesn’t lie. Bears rookie Teven Jenkins will officially be having back surgery, according to head coach Matt Nagy. Up until this point, the Bears were mum on Jenkins’ status. When Chicago...

Comments / 0

Community Policy