AP Sportlight

Two weeks after the Tokyo Games ended, a pair of Olympic medalists closed out their historic seasons with American records at Hayward Field. On Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon—the latest stop on the Diamond League circuit—19-year-old Athing Mu crushed her own American record by winning the women’s 800 meters in 1:55.04, improving on the previous time (1:55.21) she set while winning the gold medal in Tokyo on August 3. In the women’s steeplechase, Courtney Frerichs, 28, also lowered her own American record when she finished second in 8:57.77, becoming the first U.S. woman to break 9:00 in the event 17 days after she won the Olympic silver medal.