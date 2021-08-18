Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, August 18th, 2021

By Learfield News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University Provost Jonathan Wickert says the fall semester in Ames will see things get back to more normal operations after changes were caused by the pandemic. Students have started moving back on campus. Wickert says instruction at I-S-U “will look a lot like it did in the fall of 2019.” Mostly in-person classes are planned, with some online instruction and hybrid classes offered. Hybrid classes involve some sort of one-way communication online, then some class time reserved for question-and-answer, problem-solving, and teamwork.

