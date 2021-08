The Samsung S Pen Fold Edition stylus is an aftermarket accessory for users of the brand's smartphones to help them enjoy robust performance form anywhere. The stylus is the first of its kind to work with the brand's folding smartphones and features a retractable Pro tip that will enable it to be concealed within when not in use to prevent damage from being incurred. The stylus also makes use of force limit technology to prevent the user from pressing too hard and damaging the display of their smartphone.