Before COVID struck and isolation descended, Ed of Arivaca had never needed a financial hand, much less know where to find one if he did. He’d always had jobs, supported himself. But when his employer started seeing patronage at their business shrink 40 to 60 percent — due largely, they believe, to pandemic isolation — his hours were reduced. That meant less money for rent, electric, water and gas for his car, and walking the several miles to work unless a Good Samaritan offered a ride.