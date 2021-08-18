It didn’t work again

There’s a great deal of hand-wringing over the situation in Afghanistan. But to understand what happened there, we need to look at a little history first. Alexander the Great spent months conquering it after he destroyed the much larger Persian Empire. Then Genghis Kahn’s forces had a very tough time there. For more recent history, we can look at the three wars that the British had there in the 19th century. These ranged from the bad to the out-and-out disastrous. The British had conquered the whole subcontinent of what is now India and Pakistan, an area much greater than Afghanistan, but couldn’t win there.