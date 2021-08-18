Cancel
Green Valley, AZ

It didn't work again

Green Valley News and Sun
 7 days ago

There’s a great deal of hand-wringing over the situation in Afghanistan. But to understand what happened there, we need to look at a little history first. Alexander the Great spent months conquering it after he destroyed the much larger Persian Empire. Then Genghis Kahn’s forces had a very tough time there. For more recent history, we can look at the three wars that the British had there in the 19th century. These ranged from the bad to the out-and-out disastrous. The British had conquered the whole subcontinent of what is now India and Pakistan, an area much greater than Afghanistan, but couldn’t win there.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

