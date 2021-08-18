Cancel
Green Valley, AZ

Getting paid for it

Green Valley News and Sun
 7 days ago

Reference Aug. 15 brief, “Freeport employees paid to get vaccine.” Once again, this country has decided that rewarding bad behavior will accomplish something!. When I was young, if I did something wrong or didn’t do what I was told, I was punished. When I got older and went to work, if I didn’t do what the boss asked me to do, I was fired. Now, if you don’t want to get the vaccine, you can get paid for not doing what is right. I could never understand the concept of rewarding bad behavior.

TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

