Getting paid for it

Reference Aug. 15 brief, “Freeport employees paid to get vaccine.” Once again, this country has decided that rewarding bad behavior will accomplish something!. When I was young, if I did something wrong or didn’t do what I was told, I was punished. When I got older and went to work, if I didn’t do what the boss asked me to do, I was fired. Now, if you don’t want to get the vaccine, you can get paid for not doing what is right. I could never understand the concept of rewarding bad behavior.