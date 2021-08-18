Cancel
Soccer

Eight Wolfpack players named to all-league teams

APG of Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a heartbreaking loss in overtime of the Aug. 1 Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championship game, the Hayward Wolfpack FC club has something to be excited about. Eight Wolfpack players have been named to the 2021 WPASL All-League teams. In addition, Kaden Bergman was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (top player in the league) and Midfielder of the Year, finishing league play with eight goals and two assists.

