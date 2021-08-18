Eight Wolfpack players named to all-league teams

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its 2021 all-state teams, and Norwalk senior Evan Borst earned third-team honors in Class 4A. Borst proved himself as one of the top players in the Little Hawkeye Conference over the course of his career, and led the Warriors to a substate final appearance. As a pitcher, he finished the season with a 1.60 ERA while boasting a 10-1 record. He gave up just 32 hits and 25 walks while recording 88 strikeouts in 61.1 innings of work. Offensively, his batting average of .362 was tops on the team among regular players. Borst also spent time at shortstop throughout the season. Head Coach Chad Wiedmann says Borst is an incredibly talented and special player who is deserving of the honors.