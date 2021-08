I’ve spent way too much time the past week or two reading about COVID and looking at cases, hospitalizations, and deaths and this is where I come down. I don’t believe we can protect the unvaccinated and I don’t believe it’s our job to do so, so I’m against universal mask mandates. I support vaccine passports, but I don’t think they should be mandatory. And I believe masks should be mandated in schools since younger children are ineligible for the vaccine and too many older children live in households with parents too irresponsible to get vaccinated. Finally, we need better masks in places that require them.