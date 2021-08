Experienced seniors will lead a deep stable of Summit High School varsity golfers this fall to what the Tigers hope is a second straight state tournament appearance. In his second year as head coach, Ryne Scholl feels he has upward of five players who could consistently shoot 18-hole rounds in the 80s — in terms of total strokes — this fall. If the Tigers can get that kind of teamwide consistency, that is an important domino to having players here and there break out and shoot below 80 — the kind of score that is needed to anchor a team to a top finish or state tournament appearance.