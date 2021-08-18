Cancel
Religion

Masons Part 2

abc23.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Masonic Temple is a place for the entire Johnstown community to come together. Its rich history can teach us so many things about the past hundred years! If you take the time, you may learn a thing or two that you didn’t know before.

www.abc23.com

Copperas Cove, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Local Masons honored for their service time

Six members of Mount Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595 AF&AM in Copperas Cove received a lapel pin and a coin signifying their service time in Masonry on Wednesday evening. Five others were not present but qualified for the honor and will be recognized later. The members who were recognized have...
Religionerrorsofenchantment.com

ABQ Calvary Church pastor “gets it” on MLG’s COVID rules

RGF’s president regularly appears on the radio show ABQ Connect hosted by Jim Williams on 88.3 FM. SIMPLY APPALLING THIS MANS HATRED FOR DEMOCRATS HAD LED HIM TO ENDANGERING MY COMMUY!! ITS NOT ABOUT “YOUR” FREEDOM, ITS ABOUT SAVING MY NEIGHBORS LIVES. SUCH A SHAME A MAN LIKE THIS WOULD RECKLESSLY THREATEN THE WELL BEING OF HIS ” BELOVED COMMUNITY” WHAT A JOKE!!
Paris, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Mr. Van Dyke, I appreciate your columns

Dear Tony Van Dyke, I wanted you to know that I faithfully read your column and enjoy your thoughts and observations about life in general. Many of your thoughts are ones I myself have had, and I appreciate the fact that you are a God-fearing Christian and not ashamed to admit it.
Mason, WVPosted by
Point Pleasant Register

Town of Mason plans music series

MASON — There will be music in the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in both August and September, it was decided at the most recent Mason Town Council meeting. Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Bob Reed, Stephen Ohlinger, Barry Taylor, Jill Nelson and Sarah...
Bayonne, NJhudsontv.com

Bayonne Masons To Hold Blood Drive

The Bayonne Masons will be holding a blood drive to support the Red Cross on Tuesday, August 17. Pre-registration is mandatory. No walkups will be permitted. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will take place at the Bayonne Masonic Club, located at 888 Avenue C between 3 pm and 8 pm. To schedule an appointment, just visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor keyword BayonneMasonicClub.
ReligionTraverse City Record-Eagle

NOVENA TO ST. JUDE O holy St. ...

NOVENA TO ST. JUDE O holy St. Jude, Apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles; near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke your special patronage in time of need. To you I have recourse from the depth of my heart and humbly beg to whom God has given such great power to come to my assistance. Help me in my present and urgent petition. In return I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked. Say three "Our Father's, Three Hail Mary's and Gloria's". Publication must be promised. St. Jude pray for us and all who invoke your aid. Amen. This Novena has never been known to fail. I have had my request granted. Thanksgiving to St. Anthony, St. Theresa and sacred heart of Jesus and our Blessed Mother. Padre Pio, St. Peregrine, St. Rita. Thank you also for prayers answered. Annette.
Charitiesabc23.com

CHJ Ball Drop

The Christian Home of Johnstown Inc hosted their 4th annual Fore The Kids great golf ball drop today. The Highlands at Northfork in Somerset County donated the space. Proceeds from this event will help the organization care for young people who are at risk due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment.
Mcalester, OKMcAlester News

McAlester Masons raise $13,000 for local

The Masons of McAlester Lodge #9 sponsored a dinner and pie auction to benefit Ms. Steffanee Edwards in her battle against Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL.) The funds raised will all go toward the mounting medical bills and expenses accruing from travel to Houston's M.D. Anderson's Cancer Center for Clinical Trials in the treatment of this devastating cancer.
Charitiesabc23.com

Hope VFD Fundraiser

They’re always ready to jump into action at a moments notice and help anyone in need volunteer fire companies. But keeping the lights on at the station can be a challenge. We caught up with one local fire department today trying to make ends meet with the help of the community.
Advocacystar883.com

City Life Food Ministry Coordinator (YFCNIN)

Title: City Life Food Ministry Coordinator (YFCNIN) Description: Our young people are craving authenticity; they want to feel known. But the world they are living in is pulling them apart – digitally, socially, politically, spiritually. Instead of feeling known, they are feeling detached, isolated and anxious. Every kid needs to know they are not alone and that someone is for them. You can be the someone that makes the difference.
Nashville, TNchurchleaders.com

Tragic Accident Claims the Life of TN Pastor and Daughter

Rev. Thomas McKenzie, author and founding pastor of Church of the Redeemer in Nashville, Tennessee, and his 22-year-old daughter, Charlie (who goes by Ella), were involved in a deadly traffic accident on Monday morning, August 23, 2021. Both father and daughter were killed in the accident. An email from Church...
Family Relationshipscentralrecorder.com

‘The Waltons’ John-Boy is Proud Father of 7 kids, Including Triplets

“The Waltons” actor Richard Thomas who is popularly known as John-Boy is now a proud father of 7 children. Among them, three are his triplet daughters. The actor has been in Hollywood films for quite some time now. But, his project ‘The Waltons’ stands out from the rest and in addition, it has a lot of similarities with Richard’s real life too.
RelationshipsGrand Island Independent

Donald and DeEtte Lukasiewicz

Donald and DeEtte Lukasiewicz were married Aug. 28, 1971. Their family celebration was in June 2021 in Florida. They have two daughters and five grandchildren, all of St. Paul, Jami and Kurt Wemhoff, Cash and Oakley; Lisa and Jason Porter, Luke, Macy and Broc.
Celebritiesstreetsensemedia.org

My buddy, my boss: The unforgettable Jackie Mason

Emmy-winning actor, comedian, Broadway performer, and rabbi Jackie Mason died on July 24 at the age of 93. His career really unspooled over several decades. He had a lot of talent and it wasn’t always recognized until later in life. Ah, where to begin? Let’s just say, in 1982, this...
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Christiansen to receive Masonic award

Kenneth Christiansen will receive his 50 Year Golden Veterans Award at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Humboldt Masonic Lodge, 517 G St., Eureka. Christiansen was raised in Humboldt County and, after graduating from high school, joined the U.S. Navy. After his discharge, he served with the Eureka Police Department and then with the California Highway Patrol. After 30 years of service, he retired at the rank of assistant chief.
Cambria County, PAabc23.com

Greater Johnstown School District Mask Update

In Cambria county the superintendent of the Greater Johnstown School District announcing Tonight the board of directors has decided to change their health and safety plan. Masks will be required when Cambria County’s transmission rate is substantial or high. The county transmission rate is currently substantial. If the rate changes...
Mason County, TXHill Country Passport

Mason County Science Corner

I spent last week far from Mason County, on a remote bay along the coast of Quintana Roo, Mexico. Espíritu Santo Bay is a part of the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, named for a Mayan phrase that means “where the sky is born.” Every day I marveled as the spectacular skies reflected off the crystal-clear waters of the bay, where it indeed looked like the skies were born from tropical waters. This 1.6 million-acre preserve helps protect the unique wildlife, plants, and ecosystems of the Yucatan Peninsula—especially the fragile marine environments threatened by the beachfront tourist destinations that have developed in recent decades.
Mason City, IAKIMT

Artists showcasing sculptures in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - if you haven't taken a stroll along the River City Sculptures on Parade route, you're missing out. Each year, sculptures from artists across the country are placed along streets downtown. It's a part of a nationwide program where some sculptures are rotated among other communities. 69...
Mason County, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Scenes from the Mason County Fair

Levi Wright works the show ring with his market hog. Wright took first place in senior showmanship and grand champion market hog on Monday. Pictured far left is Adison Utterback who took second place in senior showmanship with her market hog. Also pictured are 2021 Miss 4-H Autumn Baker, 2021 Miss Jr. 4-H Emma Deal, 2021 Young Miss 4-H Kinzy Arbogast and 2019/20 Little Mr. Mason County Bryson Sweeney.
Golfabc23.com

Fore the Kids

Looking ahead to Tomorrow the Christian Home of Johnstown, Inc. Will be hosting their 4th annual Great Golf Ball Drop. It starts at 6:30 Tomorrow evening at the Highlands at North Fork Golf Course. Proceeds from the event help the Christian Home of Johnstown care for young people who are...

