The 2021-2022 school year has officially begun for students at Courtney Christian School, “and what an exciting year we have planned,” said Sue Courtney, CCS founder. “We have welcomed a new principal, Dr. Kayla Lamonte, who brings a wealth of experience in student education,” Mrs. Courtney said. “As we enter our seventh year, Dr. Lamonte is focused on providing a strong academic curriculum at every grade level. She is also passionate about building and maintaining strong relationships between the teachers, staff, students, and families as well as the community.”