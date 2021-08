A phenomenal summer continued for Pella boys golfer Will Simpson. He dominated the course at Riverside to win the Iowa Junior Open August 2nd and 3rd. Simpson hit 9-under over the two day Iowa PGA Junior Tour event, which included 10 birdies on day one and a hole 17 Eagle on day two. The victory earned Simpson a complimentary round in the Amateur Division in the 2022 Iowa Open. Simpson finished 2nd in the 16-18 division for Player of the Year this summer. Will was a 2021 All-State and All-Tournament golfer in Class 3A for Pella, and returns as one of the top golfers in his senior season this coming spring.