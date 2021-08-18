Cancel
California to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test at large indoor events

By Victoria Li
dailybruin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for attendees of large indoor events beginning next month. Beginning Sept. 20, all individuals who attend indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees must submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, according to new guidance from the California Department of Public Health. California is the first state to institute such a requirement.

