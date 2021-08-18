Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Twelve Minutes Review

By William Worrall
techraptor.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The distinction between past, present, and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion” is not only a great quote if you want to sound smart, but it’s also quite appropriate given the circumstances. Time is often a theme in video games, especially science fiction video or fantasy video games, but you don’t often find it as the central concept of a narrative adventure thriller. This is where Twelve Minutes comes in, bringing the concepts of thriller cinema, point-and-click adventure games, and temporal loops together at last.

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Daisy Ridley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Time#British#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPCGamesN

What if: Quake gets a Doom Eternal style reboot?

I wouldn’t blame id Software if it never makes another FPS game again. With Doom Eternal, the studio has practically pushed the genre to its breaking point, and some crusty purists would argue it went too far. In any case, Doom Guy needs a little time out – go curl up in a prolapsed gore nest and catch some Zs, big fella – while id tries to figure out where it can possibly take the series next.
Video GamesComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Brand New Stealth Release

A new PS4 game has been stealth released, courtesy of developer Moon Whale Studio and Publisher Gammera Nest. More specifically, over on the PlayStation Store, PS4 users can currently download Ion Driver, a WipeOut-inspired racing game, for just $5. For those that have never heard of this game, it's probably...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Twelve Minutes Is Now Available To Pre-Download Via The Xbox App

One of the most highly-anticipated new Xbox Game Pass releases in August is Twelve Minutes, an interactive thriller starring a Hollywood cast, and you can now pre-download (and pre-order) it ahead of time if you want to. There is a catch, in that if you haven't bought the game and...
MoviesGamespot

Willem Dafoe And James McAvoy Talk The Splendor Of Acting In The Time-Loop Thriller Twelve Minutes

The conceit of a time-loop, its infinite cycles and the stress of finding a way out, is a familiar one. Yet, the upcoming narrative adventure game, Twelve Minutes, focuses on a more intimate and emotional experience about the lives of others and the secrets they hide. A nameless protagonist is caught in an unending time-loop within his apartment, and players will have to uncover long-held secrets about central characters, a girlfriend who's caught in the middle, and an intruder that ends his life.
FIFASFGate

James McAvoy on 'Twelve Minutes,' His First Video-Game Voiceover Role

James McAvoy says he’s always interested in taking on challenging acting gigs. His newest project — “Twelve Minutes,” an interactive crime thriller in which he stars as a man trapped in a murderous 12-minute time loop — certainly tested the Scottish thespian’s skills and stamina. McAvoy, whose credits include playing...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite previews its soundtrack and difficulty modes

Beneath the sudden sparks of gunfire, the hissing of something hiding in the dark, and the sound of a team slowly stepping through infested corridors, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is going to be relying a lot on the music of the game to sell its atmosphere. Will it succeed at that? Well, we can’t tell you that… but you can get some idea of whether or not it will work based on a new preview of composer Austin Wintory’s music in the title.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Psychonauts 2 Review

Few games fit the description of “cult classic” as much as Psychonauts. Released way back in 2005, the game was a critical darling and quickly developed a devoted fanbase. And yet, it was a sales disappointment (at first), making the prospect of a sequel pretty low. However, after continued sales off of word of mouth and a successful crowdfunding campaign a sequel was promised. Much happened after that, including Microsoft’s acquisition of developer Double Fine, but Psychonauts 2 was slowly and surely working its way toward release. And so here we are, a short 16 years after the first game’s release, 5 years after the Fig campaign, and 4 years after the VR side adventure. Psychonauts 2 is finally here, ready to be played. Was it all worth the wait? Pretty much, yeah.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Boyfriend Dungeon Review

The release of Boyfriend Dungeon felt all but inevitable in the wake of various indie gaming trends. It's an earnestly open-minded romantic visual novel with an absurd premise like Raptor Boyfriend. At the same time, it combines those elements into an isometric hack-and-slash dungeon crawler. In many ways, it shouldn't work. But thanks to some really solid writing, as well as stellar voice-acting and music, most of it comes together into something effortlessly charming.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

New Trailer Released for Annapurna Interactive’s Twelve Minutes

Annapurna Interactive released a new trailer for their upcoming game Twelve Minutes. The new trailer showcases the interesting premise of a couple having to survive a home invasion while being stuck in a time-loop that won’t end until they manage to overcome the invasion. Twelve Minutes stars James McAvoy (“the...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Twelve Minutes Shows New Gameplay Ahead of Launch Later This Week

Annapurna Interactive launched a new trailer for the Luis Antonio-developed narrative adventure Twelve Minutes, coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC-via Steam and the Windows Stor on August 19, 2021. Twelve Minutes features a cast of characters voiced by James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. Set in...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Twelve Minutes Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Imminent Release

Luis Antonio’s Twelve Minutes has looked fascinating as hell since the moment it was first unveiled, and after having generated quite a bit of hype since then, the game is almost upon us. Ahead of its imminent release, publisher Annapurna Interactive has released a launch trailer to drive up that excitement even further. Check it out below.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

When is the Twelve Minutes Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 release date?

Twelve Minutes boasts an all-star cast featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. That’s enough to grab most players’ interest alone, though the game itself looks to be an intensely exciting thriller. With trailers pointing towards a PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One launch, many are wondering about alternate platforms. So, is there a Twelve Minutes Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 release date? Here’s the lowdown on supported 12 Minutes platforms at launch.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Twelve Minutes’s Time-Looping Launch Trailer is Here

With the time-looping adventure two days away from release, Twelve Minutes has a launch trailer. If you want to go in absolutely cold, you might want to give the trailer a miss, but it doesn’t reveal any huge spoilers. The previous video went behind the scenes but this is aimed at whetting your appetite for this Thursday’s release. It shows off the performances of all three characters, the protagonist, his wife and their unexpected visitor, voiced by James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe respectively.
Video GamesGotGame

Check Out the Twelve Minutes Launch Trailer, Available This Thursday

Annapurna Interactive has released a new launch trailer for Twelve Minutes, which releases this Thursday, August 19th, 2021. The game will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC via Steam or the Windows Store, and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass day one. You can check out the trailer below!
Video GamesFanSided

Game Pass: Twelve Minutes arrives on Xbox and PC this week

Microsoft’s strong second half of the year continues this month with multiple new releases coming to Xbox and PC via Xbox Game Pass. First up is Twelve Minutes, which arrives this week on August 19. Twelve Minutes is easily one of the most interesting games to come to Game Pass...
Video GamesUnion Leader

'Twelve Minutes' is a point-and-click time loop adventure worth repeating

Annapurna's enduring success creating enjoyable, experimental storytelling games continues with "Twelve Minutes." The game, which releases Aug. 19 on Xbox and PC, centers on a time loop scenario where the main character and his wife are brutally murdered by someone posing as a cop, forcing players to repeat the same 12 minutes of that night to discover the motive for the murder and your wife's mysterious past.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Twelve Minutes’ Suspenseful Launch Trailer Tees Up a Thrilling Mystery

We’ve had to wait a long time for developer Luis Antonio’s mysterious time-bending adventure game, Twelve Minutes, but the hour of launch is finally nearing, and today’s launch trailer dials up the anticipation. If you’ve somehow not heard of Twelve Minutes, it’s a point-and-click adventure game that takes place in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy