Twelve Minutes Review

Few games fit the description of “cult classic” as much as Psychonauts. Released way back in 2005, the game was a critical darling and quickly developed a devoted fanbase. And yet, it was a sales disappointment (at first), making the prospect of a sequel pretty low. However, after continued sales off of word of mouth and a successful crowdfunding campaign a sequel was promised. Much happened after that, including Microsoft’s acquisition of developer Double Fine, but Psychonauts 2 was slowly and surely working its way toward release. And so here we are, a short 16 years after the first game’s release, 5 years after the Fig campaign, and 4 years after the VR side adventure. Psychonauts 2 is finally here, ready to be played. Was it all worth the wait? Pretty much, yeah.