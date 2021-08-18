Anna Howard Shaw Center for Gender Equity

The Center for Gender Equity, part of the Office of Campus Life, is named in honor of Dr. Anna Howard Shaw who attended Albion College from 1873-1875. The Center for Gender Equity houses the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) Campus Grant, which works to raise awareness and prevention on sexual assault, dating and domestic violence, and stalking on Albion’s campus. The Center provides resources for victims/survivors of gender-based violence, as well as providing educational opportunities for the campus community. In addition to the prevention and awareness efforts of the Center, there is a small library of feminist texts available for students.