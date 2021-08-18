Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Can I change the name of an active Assignment Group (Smart Group)?

By dhelfrich
vmware.com
 4 days ago

I've got a client with an existing Workspace ONE UEM setup (2105). They have an assignment group of type smart group to which MS office applications are assigned. I'm trying to add users to this group but the group name has an & in it, so when I try to add users it won't let me save it unless I remove the & from the group name. If I rename the group, what happens to the 40 or so users already in this group? Will anything happen on their devices to interrupt their use of these Office apps (especially Outlook)?

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assignment Group#Ms#The#The Smart Group#Airwatch#Workspace One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

Bonne Santé Group, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Smart for Life, Inc.

Name Change is Effective Immediately as the Company Positions Itself for Further Growth. MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bonne Santé Group, Inc., a global nutraceutical company, announced today that is initiating a name change and rebranding of Bonne Santé Group, Inc. to Smart for Life, Inc. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Bonne Santé Group's Chairman.
Softwarevmware.com

How can I set up a vDS without uplink port group(s)?

I made a little visual of what I'm trying to do though:. I tried it already but the uplink port group is mandatory. A NIC doesn't actually have to be assigned to it but I'm a little uneasy of any possible related issues of not having any. Also, what happens with options such as Network I/O Control, Egress/Ingress Traffic Shaping and Load Balancing? They all are basically functions of the uplink port group either with the distributed port groups or the physical ports?
Computersvmware.com

AutoPilot Unable to reach MDM Terms of Use during OOBE

I have a trial for WS1, and am attempting to get the integration with AzureAD functioning to auto provision devices through autopilot into WS1. I noticed from another colleague that their trial is utilizing the same URLs as mine, and thought that might be the issue, and so attempted to create custom URLs as well in settings, but to no avail. I have looked for official VM Documentation on this, but every link seems to just direct to a large zipped folder with a ton of large .pdfs. I am attempting to CTRL+F my way through them, but to no avail so far.
Computersvmware.com

Re: vRA 8.4.1 Shared a secret property

In vRA 8.4.1 i want shared a secret property with other projects. It's possible ?. I have find a workaround with vRO , i store the value in a secure config key and call it with action in the user form but it's not ideal. What is your use case?...
Softwarevmware.com

VCSA7 Alarm will not send email if Keep the target's current state is selected

Hi. I am trying to build some alarms to simply send email, I actually do not want to set a warning or critical on the object. For instance one if a user is getting a console on a VM via the console. I can easily set a alarm based on aquiring a ticket and if the alarm action is set to warning or critical, the VM will be marked has having a warning or critical condition, and an email will be sent, If I just set the Keep target's current state selected, then the VM does not get a warning condition of course, but the email does not get sent either. The alarm workflow and dialogue sure does make it seem that the email action should still fire in that case. Is this not the case? Thanks,,,
Cell Phonesvmware.com

Feature Fridays Episode 61 – VMware App Launchpad SaaS

For this session, I’ve invited Sachi Bhatt (Technical Product Manager) to discuss the SaaS release of VMware App Launchpad (ALP) and the impact it will have on Cloud Providers’ developer ready services. VMware App Launchpad has evolved rapidly since its first launch in April 2020, originally it could only be...
Computersvmware.com

Re: vRA config on 2.8 failing

I upgraded to 2.8 this morning. I was able to add LCM, but when I try to add vRA I am getting an error:. Endpoint test failed. -> Failed to parse response -> Unrecognized field "scope" (class com.vmware.skyline.collector.common.connectivity.vra.VraRefreshToken), not marked as ignorable (one known property: "refresh_token"]) at [Source: (String)"{"scope":"openid profile user email","access_token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJSUzI1NiIsImtpZCI6IjEzMDk5NjIzMzcxOTAwNjU2OTkzIn0.eyJpc3MiOiJDTj1QcmVsdWRlIElkZW50aXR5IFNlcnZpY2UsT1U9Q01CVSxPPVZNd2FyZSxMPVNvZmlhLFNUPVNvZmlhLEM9QkciLCJpYXQiOjE2MjY0NDk0MzksImV4cCI6MTYyNjQ3ODIzOSwianRpIjoiN2U3YmU2MzUtYjVhZS00OTgwLThmNmEtY2EwOGFkOGVkZDljIiwiY29udGV4dCI6Ilt7XCJtdGRcIjpcInVybjpvYXNpczpuYW1lczp0YzpTQU1MOjIuMDphYzpjbGFzc2VzOlBhc3N3b3JkUHJvdGVjdGVkVHJhbnNwb3J0XCIsXCJpYXRcIjoxNjI2NDQ5NDM5LFwiaWRcIjoxNX1dIiw"[truncated 1768 chars]; line: 1, column: 11] (through reference chain: com.vmware.skyline.collector.common.connectivity.vra.VraRefreshToken["scope"])
Computersvmware.com

ESXi 6.5 and 7.0 licenses

I want to clarify a question, I currently have a license for an ESXi 7.0 host. However there is an environment where we want to install ESXi 6.5. Does the ESXi 7.0 license work for ESXi 6.5?. or should I purchase a new 6.5 license?
Computersvmware.com

Create Cluster VM with RDM unable to view RDM Disks

I need to build a new MS cluster server on my vSphere 7 environment. I've mapped 1 RDM disk with 200GB and another with 500GB on the hosts. I created the first VM mapped with RDM without problem. But when create the second VM I want to add the same RDM disks I not able to find the same RDM Disk or the same LUNid of the RDM disk.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Smart Trade Group review Full Broker Review

The Forex market, as the most highly profitable and liquid market, attracts millions of traders around the world. Initially, only large institutional investors - hedge funds or the largest banking structures - had access to the world community, with the arrival of private investors on the Forex market, the working conditions began to change. Private traders do not have such broad financial resources as funds, therefore brokers develop special trading conditions and account for them.
Computersvmware.com

vTPM Report

I had made a simple report to show VMs with vTPMs installed, but management wanted the reverse to see which VMs don't. I am not sure how to go about that. What am I missing to find that information?. Get-VM | Get-VTpm | select @{N="VM";E="Parent"}
Computersvmware.com

Wrong Exam Scheduled

I Scheduled Professional VMware NSX-T Data Center 3.0 (2V0-41.20) using Pearson Vue Single Sign on from Vmware Portal. I was presented with NSX experience questions that i answered and then I paid the fees and scheduled the exam. Due to some Glitch the system scheduled me for EDU-1202 Spring Certified Professional that I did not realize until I started the exam at the Pearson Vue Site. I never intended to take this exam nor this is related to my work experience. I have taken infrastructure related exams VCP410,510, 550D and 650D in the past. Spring exam is no where related to my job experience or skill set.
Computersvmware.com

Domain Authentication Issue

I've just installed a new server with VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 7.0U2a. After joining the domain and reboot the server then I cannot log in by domain account to the server. I've tried to leave the domain but also failed. Failed to leave the domain ABC.LOCAL: The user or group...
Computersvmware.com

vSphere with Tanzu Enable Workload Management Issue

Sorry if this was resolved but if any one else face these kind of issues it can be due to any of the following errors,. 1. No routing between the Supervisor VM, workload cluster and frontend networks. 2. No proper time sync between the ESXi hosts and vCenter. 3. DNS...
Computersvmware.com

Wait-Tool - Object reference not set to an instance of an object.

After rerun of the deployment stage for this machine usually all work as expected. On all other VMs all works without this error and deployment looks good always. I tried to increase timeout, but it has no effect. Which PowerShell and PowerCLI versions are you using?. Did you check if...

Comments / 0

Community Policy