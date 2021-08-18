Can I change the name of an active Assignment Group (Smart Group)?

Hi. I am trying to build some alarms to simply send email, I actually do not want to set a warning or critical on the object. For instance one if a user is getting a console on a VM via the console. I can easily set a alarm based on aquiring a ticket and if the alarm action is set to warning or critical, the VM will be marked has having a warning or critical condition, and an email will be sent, If I just set the Keep target's current state selected, then the VM does not get a warning condition of course, but the email does not get sent either. The alarm workflow and dialogue sure does make it seem that the email action should still fire in that case. Is this not the case? Thanks,,,