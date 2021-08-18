Can I change the name of an active Assignment Group (Smart Group)?
I've got a client with an existing Workspace ONE UEM setup (2105). They have an assignment group of type smart group to which MS office applications are assigned. I'm trying to add users to this group but the group name has an & in it, so when I try to add users it won't let me save it unless I remove the & from the group name. If I rename the group, what happens to the 40 or so users already in this group? Will anything happen on their devices to interrupt their use of these Office apps (especially Outlook)?communities.vmware.com
Comments / 0