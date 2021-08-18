Cancel
New leader’s vision for Center for Latin American Studies will build on institution’s historical success while combining with Latinx studies

By Justine Chen
Vanderbilt University News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt University’s Center for Latin American Studies will expand its purview—merging with the Program in Latino and Latina Studies—and will be led by Celso Castilho, associate professor of history, 2021 Chancellor’s Faculty Fellow and faculty head of Memorial House. The interdisciplinary research center is the largest of its kind at Vanderbilt, with more than 100 faculty spanning 11 departments and nine schools. It will also be renamed the Center for Latin American, Caribbean and Latinx Studies (CLACX).

