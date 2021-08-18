New leader’s vision for Center for Latin American Studies will build on institution’s historical success while combining with Latinx studies

Rice is launching a new program aimed at giving graduate and postdoctoral students the tools to turn their hard-earned research into tangible solutions to real-world problems. The Provost office is partnering with the Liu Idea Lab for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (Lilie) to roll out the Rice Innovation Fellows program this fall. The program will allow students to focus on commercializing their research with personalized mentorship from Lilie and the Rice innovation network, which includes representatives from the Ken Kennedy Institute, the Institute of Biosciences and Bioengineering, the Smalley-Curl Institute and the Office of Technology Transfer as well as an external advisory board of industry leaders and venture capitalists.