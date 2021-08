Doncic officially signed a five-year, $207.06 million contract extension with Dallas on Tuesday, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. After nearly guiding Slovenia to a medal last week in the nation's first men's basketball appearance in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Doncic returned to his home country and met with Mavericks representatives to put pen to paper on a massive new deal that keeps the star point guard in Dallas through the 2026-27 campaign. The extension is the largest in NBA history for any player coming off his rookie deal.