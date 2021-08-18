Internship Stories: Solomon Iluyomade at Bangor Savings Bank
Orono, Maine -- Solomon "Solly" Iluyomade is a MaineMBA student and former member of the men's basketball team from London, England. He is spending the summer as a Product Management and Digital Banking intern at Bangor Savings Bank. He's putting his finance and business analytics skills to work at the bank's waterfront Bangor location. A 2021 graduate of the Maine Business School, Solly is now pursuing a MaineMBA in business analytics.goblackbears.com
