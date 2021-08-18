Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 16

By Cagle Cartoons
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorial Cartoons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cartoons
Related
RecipesPosted by
BlogHer

Seasonal Topics For Your September Editorial Calendar

September is weeks away and with it means cooler temps, another, a new school year and brand new seasonal topics to fill your editorial calendar. Q4 begins in October and for bloggers, this can be the busiest content season of the year. Make sure you’re looking at your historical data from this time last year and get all your seasonal top performers in tip-top shape for your readers. These topics are pulled from the top performing pages across our total network, including our owned and operated properties like SheKnows.com and StyleCaster.com. 1. Trending Events Fall Back to school School outfits Nail designs Labor Day BBQ recipes Outdoor decor/lighting Last minute...
Visual ArtHartselle Enquirer

Pictures from the past

“Daddy, what was it like growing up on the farm?”. The question came from my daughter Jenny as she, her young children and I were visiting a museum featuring exhibits portraying life in early 20th-century rural Alabama. One section of the exhibit featured life-sized paintings of the rural South during and after the Great Depression.
Hobbiesmadison

Next trick wins this week's You Toon cartoon caption contest

Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner. His caption about waterskiers forming a pyramid beat out more than 50 entries. Lien wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands. Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Designers & CollectionsThe News-Gazette

Book review | The absurdity of fashion history

If a picture is worth 1,000 words, surely an outfit is worth 1,001. At least that is what Richard Thompson Ford is telling us in his newest history offering, “Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History.”. Ford is a lawyer and scholar (he is a professor at Stanford...
Educationheraldmailmedia.com

Back-to-school tradition lost to technology: The lost art of wrapping text books

Alicia Notarianni (anotarianni@gannett.com) My mom kept the brown paper bags carefully folded and stored inside of another paper bag in the cellarway. With five kids in the house bringing home textbooks in multiple subjects at the beginning of the school year, book-wrapping night was an event. We’d pull out the whole bag full of paper bags and bring them to the kitchen table, along with all the scissors and rolls of tape we could unearth from the junk drawer.
Comicslocaldvm.com

Pop Culture Explodes at Awesome Con!

The Walter E.Washington Convention Center was once again packed full of the biggest Star Wars, Comic Books, and anime fans. Join DCW50’s Bonita Frazier & Jimmy Alexander and take a tour of the wild world of… Awesome Con!
Entertainmentncadvertiser.com

Tim Campbell's editorial cartoon

(EDITORS: This editorial cartoon is included as part of your Washington Post News Service subscription.) Tim Campbell ¡¡became an editorial cartoonist in 2006 and subsequently earned numerous First Place Editorial Cartoon Awards from the Indiana Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and an Honorable Mention for the 2019 Berryman Award. He is also a freelance illustrator for clients such as The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. His mother-in-law has called him a Conservative Bohemian, and that moniker sums up his work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy