2 women dead after shooting at Indiana factory: Sheriff's office

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead following a shooting in a parking lot outside a factory in Indiana, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Both victims were women, law enforcement said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, and all three were employees at the plant.

The sheriff's office said the call came in at 4:15 p.m. local time. Shortly after, it warned residents to avoid the area due to the "active scene."

The suspect jumped in a car after the shooting and drove away from the scene, but was tracked down by police about a minute later, authorities said. The suspect crashed his car and was taken into custody. He was not injured in the minor accident, Clinton County Sheriff Richard Kelly said.

An investigation is ongoing and the sheriff had no information on a motive. Authorities were still working to contact the next of kin of those who were killed and will not release information on the victims until they do so.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of NHK Seating of America in Frankfurt, Indiana. The plant manufacturers seats and seating parts for a Subaru plant in nearby Lafayette.

