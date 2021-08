On November 22, 1987, a figure wearing a Max Headroom mask managed to interrupt the broadcast of two Chicago-area TV stations, speaking bizarre phrases alongside a buzzing sound, with the culprit ultimately having hacked nearly two minutes of screen time. More than 30 years later, the identity of the hacker is still unknown, with this absurd and unsettling occurrence being the inspiration behind the new horror film Broadcast Signal Intrusion from director Jacob Gentry. Rather than replicating the real-world events, the film takes a much darker turn than anything imaginable. Check out the trailer for Broadcast Signal Intrusion above before it hits theaters and Digital HD on October 22nd.