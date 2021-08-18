Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

United Airlines Forbids Flight Crews From Using Duct Tape on Unruly Passengers

By Inside Edition Staff
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been several instances of unruly passengers being restrained with duct tape by flight attendants lately, but United Airlines has sent a memo to crews banning the practice. Though none of the incidents happened on United flights, the airline is looking to get ahead of things. The memo instructed them to follow regular de-escalation and training procedures. The available toolbox for flight crews now includes zip ties, handcuffs, and seatbelt extensions.

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Airlines#Flight Attendants#Duct Tape
Related
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

10 Secrets Flight Attendants Will Never Tell You

So much of flying happens behind the scenes. There's a whole world of protocol, rules, secrets and codes that even the most seasoned travelers often know nothing about. The more you know about air travel, the safer you'll be in making future decisions. Read on to learn more about what flight attendants aren't telling you.
Lifestyletravelersunited.org

How airline passengers are deceived by seat reservation games

Why do passengers always seem to lose in these airline seat reservation games?. As the airlines have begun unbundling their airfares, many seats now require paid reservations. On some flights, I have seen every aisle seat and every window seat tagged with an extra fee, anywhere from $25-$43 and more. Airline seating rules are an airline seat reservation games mess.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

American Airlines Is Banning This Until Next Year

From blocking out middle seats to requiring masks on flights, airlines have had to make a lot of changes throughout the pandemic. But as air travel picked back up significantly this summer, companies are now facing a new challenge: unruly passengers. Flight crews have resorted to duct taping travelers to their seats and pilots have even had to land flights early in order to curb the worst disruptions. Now, American Airlines is taking a preemptive step to help prevent mid-flight meltdowns. Read on to find out what the airline is banning until 2022.
LifestylePosted by
Ladders

How to navigate costly airline seat selection fees

Airlines always seem to have one more trick up their sleeves for adding fees to the cost of airfare. Anyone who has flown in the past few years knows that some airlines now charge for basics, like carry-on bags and a printed boarding ticket. Yet one sneaky charge is often ignored by even savvy travelers: seat selection fees.
AccidentsNew York Post

Boy, 13, duct-taped after going on tantrum aboard flight to LA

Flight attendants have once again resorted to duct tape to restrain an unruly passenger — this time tying down a 13-year-old boy on an American Airlines flight as another family member punched a window, according to the airline. The teen threw a tantrum and fought with his mother aboard an...
LifestyleSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Pam Stone: Unruly airline passengers really have no clue

From time to time I am asked if I miss performing stand-up, miss the touring, the traveling both domestically and internationally. However, during those 20 years I would quote George Carlin who liked to say the money he earned was for lugging a suitcase, traveling and living in hotels. “The show,” he said, "I would do for free.” Because that indeed was the best part: enjoying the give and take with a live audience, creating belly laughs for a living. Doesn’t get much better than that. The bleariness of taking a red eye from coast to coast and free basing a 16 oz. container of coffee to be alert enough to then be whisked to do ‘morning drive’ radio to promote the gig at 7 a.m…that was the nose to the millstone stuff.
LifestyleLaredo Morning Times

When passengers are out of control, flight attendants reach for a last resort: Duct tape

When flight attendants used duct tape to keep an unruly woman in her seat during an American Airlines flight last month, the solution seemed surprising to many. Then it happened again weeks later, when tape was used to restrain a man who allegedly groped and punched flight attendants on a Frontier Airlines flights. Even more recently, passenger video on a plane showed an American Airlines cabin crew member with duct tape during an incident with a young passenger, though restraint cuffs were ultimately used.
LifestyleKHON2

Mask rule for airline passengers will remain in effect into January, TSA says

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration’s current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18.
Atlanta, GAWenatchee World

FAA attempts to wrangle airlines' unruly passengers

ATLANTA — Airline passengers are facing record federal fines for lashing out at 30,000 feet amid conflicts over mask mandates, flight cancellations and because of behaviors fueled by the consumption of alcohol. The Federal Aviation Administration has slapped dozens of unruly passengers with fines amounting to more than $1 million...

Comments / 0

Community Policy