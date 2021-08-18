United Airlines Forbids Flight Crews From Using Duct Tape on Unruly Passengers

From time to time I am asked if I miss performing stand-up, miss the touring, the traveling both domestically and internationally. However, during those 20 years I would quote George Carlin who liked to say the money he earned was for lugging a suitcase, traveling and living in hotels. “The show,” he said, "I would do for free.” Because that indeed was the best part: enjoying the give and take with a live audience, creating belly laughs for a living. Doesn’t get much better than that. The bleariness of taking a red eye from coast to coast and free basing a 16 oz. container of coffee to be alert enough to then be whisked to do ‘morning drive’ radio to promote the gig at 7 a.m…that was the nose to the millstone stuff.