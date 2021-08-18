United Airlines Forbids Flight Crews From Using Duct Tape on Unruly Passengers
There have been several instances of unruly passengers being restrained with duct tape by flight attendants lately, but United Airlines has sent a memo to crews banning the practice. Though none of the incidents happened on United flights, the airline is looking to get ahead of things. The memo instructed them to follow regular de-escalation and training procedures. The available toolbox for flight crews now includes zip ties, handcuffs, and seatbelt extensions.foxwilmington.com
