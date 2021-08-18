Cancel
Healthcare Organizations Are the Top Target for Ransomware Attackers

By Steve Morrison
paloaltonetworks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the 2021 Unit 42 Ransomware Threat Report, the healthcare sector was the most targeted vertical for ransomware in 2020. The report noted that ransomware operators likely targeted the sector, knowing that healthcare organizations were under enormous pressure from an influx of COVID-19 patients. They could not afford to have their systems locked out and thereby would be likely to pay a ransom. In May 2021, the FBI issued an alert stating that the Conti ransomware group, which had recently taken down Ireland’s healthcare system, had also attacked at least 16 healthcare and first-responder networks in the U.S. the previous year.

