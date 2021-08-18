Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Multidetector Computed Tomography Findings of Acute Abdominal Intussusception Due to Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Cureus. 2021 Jul 15;13(7):e16401. doi: 10.7759/cureus.16401. eCollection 2021 Jul. Peutz-Jeghers syndrome (PJS) is an autosomal dominant inheritance characterized by intestinal hamartomatous polyps and hyperpigmented mucocutaneous macules. Bleeding, bowel obstruction, and intussusception are the most common complications in PJS patients. Individuals are infrequently present for the first time with bowel obstruction secondary to intussusception. Intestinal intussusception presentation is often observed clearly on multidetector computed tomography (MDCT) with characteristic findings, such as “target” and “pseudo-kidney” signs, and sometimes shows the cause of lead-point polyp. A complemental examination is needed to attain more diagnostic symptoms of this disorder, including pigmented spots on the oral cavity and lips, family history with multiple gastrointestinal polyps. Here, we report a case of a 17-year-old male who showed traits of Peutz-Jeghers syndrome. However, the diagnosis was not made until he later developed bowel obstruction caused by an ileo-ileal intussusception manifestation on MDCT and eventually proved in typical hamartoma on postoperative histopathology.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computed Tomography#Intussusception#Cureus#Histopathology#Doi#Peutz Jeghers Syndrome#E16401#Pjs#Mdct#Pmid#Pmc8363990 Doi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Tiffin, OHfoodsafetynews.com

Potato chip recall due to Salmonella fears

Ballreich Snack Food Co. in Tiffin, Ohio, has recalled its 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz packages of BAR-B-Q Potato Chips due to potential contamination with Salmonella. The recalled BAR-B-Q seasoned Potato Chips were distributed regional at retails and convenience stores within Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Central Ohio and around Southern, MI, and Northeast, Indiana.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Chips, Don't Eat Them, FDA Says

Whether you're putting them out as part of your barbecue spread or enjoying them as a treat between meals, chips are among the most popular snack foods out there. However, you might want to think twice before you open that bag in your cabinet now that a particular type of chip is being recalled over the serious health risk it may present, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover if you should be purging these chips from your pantry now.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Newborn Becomes Orphan After Both Parents Die From COVID-19

An anonymous newborn baby girl in Mississippi has been left orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19. While discussing the “real” impacts of COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting with the Gulf Coast Business Council, Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas revealed the young girl’s story, AL.com reports. Thomas said the mother of the now-childless newborn was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Watermelon, Says Dietitian

When it comes to much-hyped super fruits, you might automatically think of blueberries, cranberries, or cherries—not watermelon. However, this hot-weather, fan fave has surprising health benefits that most other fruits can't provide. (Read more: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Watermelon.) Watermelon (Citrulus lantus) boasts many essential nutrients...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

Around half the world’s population is deficient in this vitamin. Supplementation with vitamin D could help promote weight loss, a recent study suggests. Taking the supplement is linked to weight loss, lower body fat and better cholesterol readings. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One reason...

Comments / 0

Community Policy