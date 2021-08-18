Cancel
Current status of adverse event profile of tacrolimus in patients with solid organ transplantation from a pharmacovigilance study

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Int J Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2021 Aug 17. doi: 10.5414/CP204016. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: The calcineurin inhibitor tacrolimus has been widely used to prevent allograft rejection after transplantation. The purpose of this study was to clarify the adverse events associated with tacrolimus in solid organ transplantation using a spontaneous reporting system database.

#Organ Transplantation#Liver Transplantation#Heart Transplantation#Tacrolimus#Jader#Pmid
