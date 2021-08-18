Cancel
SARS-CoV-2 infection and mortality during the first epidemic wave in Madurai, south India: a prospective, active surveillance study

 6 days ago

Lancet Infect Dis. 2021 Aug 13:S1473-3099(21)00393-5. doi: 10.1016/S1473-3099(21)00393-5. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: SARS-CoV-2 has spread substantially within India over multiple waves of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the risk factors and disease burden associated with COVID-19 in India remain poorly understood. We aimed to assess predictors of infection and mortality within an active surveillance study, and to probe the completeness of case and mortality surveillance.

#South India#Madurai#Lancet#Sars#Rt Pcr#Cfr#Ifr#Hindi#Pmid#Pmc8363227 Doi
