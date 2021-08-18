Artist Enrico Bartolini, at right, and his son and namesake Enrico Bartolini II, relax on a bench the senior Bartolini has designed. Their furniture showroom is located in the complex at 900 Rutter Ave., Forty Fort. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

If you’d like to hear about Enrico Bartolini and the one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture he creates, you might want to settle into a chaise lounge covered with the long, luxurious white wool of Icelandic sheep.

Or maybe you’d like to relax around a walnut tabletop carved from a 17-foot long, solid piece of wood.

Or take a seat at a three-legged desk.

Those are the just a few examples of the kind of pieces the artist/craftsman makes in his local studio and displays in a showroom at 900 Rutter Ave. in Forty Fort.

“The Lord gave me a gift,” Bartolini recently explained, as he pointed to the armrest of a chair. “If I look at this arm, I can attach anything else to it. I see the finished product in my head.”

Bartolini’s journey into the world of furniture making started on a modest scale when, back in the 1970s, at age 25, he cleared space in his parents’ two-car garage to set up a workshop.

“One lumber truck used to come and I’d lift up the clothesline so it wouldn’t get caught, because the lumber was sticking up,” he recalled.

His grandmother’s garden and picnic table remained close at hand as salesmen stopped by, so of course, he offered the visitors peaches and pears, as well as sandwiches made from fresh tomatoes.

The business grew and, within three years, Bartolini had 80 people working for him, mass producing his furniture designs.

“IKEA came to me,” he said, “but we couldn’t come to an agreement.”

So Bartolini’s business stayed local, with 140 people working for him in West Wyoming, making furniture in a factory where girdles had once been produced. The governor gave him an award recognizing the way he burned scrap wood in a furnace he’d imported from Belgium — producing energy while keeping material out of a landfill.

By the 1990s, Bartolini’s career path changed. He gave up mass producing furniture and became a consultant.

Then, a few years ago, he spotted his name on a website. Someone in Westchester, N.Y., was offering for sale a chaise lounge he had designed and manufactured. They had added fur to it.

This didn’t make him angry. “It’s like if you painted a Corvette and sold it; it’s still a Corvette,” he explained.

But it did give him an idea. He would get back into creating furniture, and it wouldn’t be mass produced. He would design one-of-a-kind pieces and craft them one at a time.

Taking pleasure in finding the right materials, Bartolini said he uses woods ranging from oak to walnut to maple to magnolia. If the piece has a burl or a crack, so much the better.

“Wood with character,” he calls it.

He’s been known to dismantle equipment from “a very old foundry in Lancaster” and re-purpose cast iron to make the legs on a table. Or shape a piece of granite into a tabletop. Or decorate a butterfly chair with 360 rivets. Or use a tree stump to support a tabletop.

Bartolini will work with customers on commissioned pieces as well.

And he even makes purses, wallets and other small leather goods.

“He’s the creative one,” said his son and namesake, Enrico Bartolini II, who gravitates toward the marketing end of the business. “I like being around people and talking to them and selling to them.”

While their division of labor turned out to be “a symbiotic relationship” the younger Bartolini said, both father and son can pitch in and help the other.

He started to emulate his father’s skill in the wood shop when he was 7 or 8, he remembers.

“When the workers went to lunch I took a band saw and started cutting,” Bartolini II reminisced, recalling that his father found him with the saw and teased one of his employees, “What am I paying you for when he does a better job?”

Now 71, the elder Bartolini enjoys working on designs that hearken back to the middle of the last century, as well as “working with unique woods and blending them with polished metals and dyed finishes.”

“I use only the finest dyes from Italy,” he added. “Because they don’t fade in the sun.”