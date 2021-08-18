Whites Creek Man assaults woman who served him breakfast, lunch, & dinner in bed, per report: Chad Walkup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has turned himself in after police say a group of teens brutally assaulted a delivery driver in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood. Police say 19-year-old Herbert Morrison turned himself in to police on Saturday. Morrison is facing aggravated assault and conspiracy charges. Meanwhile, the search continues for the rest of the suspects as the victim, Zach Lean, fights for his life. The attack happened Tuesday night on the 300 block of Christian Street. Police say Lean was working for Shipt, a grocery delivery service, when he stopped his car in front of one of the teens. Then, another began...