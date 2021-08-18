Whites Creek Man assaults woman who served him breakfast, lunch, & dinner in bed, per report: Chad Walkup
42-year-old Chad Alan Walkup was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail Wednesday on two open assault warrants against his girlfriend, Kathryn Kniery. One alleges he was served breakfast, lunch, and dinner in bed, then assaulted her around 8 p.m. when he overslept for work. Another, which was captured on video, shows him picking up a patio chair she’s sitting in and tossed threw her across the patio, after he was upset he couldn’t find the charger to his computer.www.scoopnashville.com
