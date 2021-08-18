Robertson stays poised, takes down Mason

Mason County’s Avery Sims hits the ball over the net while Robertson County’s Lily Monroe attempts a block. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Wins were hard to come by for the Robertson County volleyball team in 2020.

With a shortened season, the Lady Devils were able to get just one win last season, but have already reached that mark in 2021 with a 2-0 (25-22, 25-22) victory over Mason County Wednesday night at The Fieldhouse.

The Lady Devils stayed on the attack with 19 kills in the match to secure the victory and ensure their first win of the season after dropping a five-setter to Nicholas County Monday night in the season opener.

“That match Monday wore us out. This one felt good. We needed to get a win,” Lady Devils coach Ann Grause said. “A lot of attacking the ball, we worked on that all summer like I told you. Serves were a lot better tonight as well.”

It was the Lily’s that played a vital part at the net, Lily Monroe and Lily Johnson collecting four kills apiece to lead the team. Kills were dispersed pretty evenly, seven players collecting at least one while Natalie Massey and Abby Earlywine did the most damage in the service game with four aces apiece, combining for eight of the team’s 11 on the night.

The first set went back and forth with 10 ties and eight lead changes and no team leading by more than four in the set when Mason County jumped out to a 6-2 lead behind Kennadi Kirk’s four early aces. The Lady Devils responded with six straight to take the lead back at 8-6, the two continuing to switch the upper hand as Abby Earlywine collected three aces in the run.

Tied at 19 after a Kaitlyn Linville kill, Natalie Massey recorded three straight aces to give Robertson a 22-19 edge, the two trading points from there until Emma Adamson and Monroe tallied back to back kills to give Robertson the first set.

Mason County is still trying gather their bearings, having to be shutdown for 10 days in preseason due to COVID protocol.

“The girls did extremely well with it, did a really good job coming back in and feel like we never stopped. But I feel like we could have got more solid and stable. We’ve just been back for a week now,” Lady Royals coach Kortney Mills said.

The Lady Devils looked determined to close this one out in two sets, jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the second set.

They’d continue to stay ahead until a 5-1 Mason County run gave them a 14-13 advantage.

Service errors stopped a lot of momentum for the Lady Royals on the night, tallying nine of them and tying the match back up at 14. A 6-1 Robertson run gave them a 19-15 lead, the poise of a team hungry for a win helping them pull through.

Mason County got within two on four separate occasions from there, but they were unable to pick up any more momentum on the next points, Monroe closing out the set like she did the first with a kill and a win for the Lady Devils.

“Again it was serves. Putting the ball over the net was key. Had some pretty good attacks and I’m happy. Already equaled last year’s wins, surely we’ll be able to get a few more,” Grause said.

The Lady Royals were led by Kirk’s four kills and five aces. Emily Thoroughman and Kiersten Coleman added three kills each, Thoroughman and Ashton Duncan with two aces apiece.

Robertson committed 10 errors in the contest with nine service errors, the Lady Royals with 11 errors and nine service errors.

“I feel like a lot of our stability was there. We were making good choices, good plays. It was mostly confusion from lack of communication. Moving forward we’re talking off the floor about how we can fix that and get people to recognize their opportunities more,” Mills said.

Robertson County returns to action Thursday when they play at Pendleton County in a 38th District matchup, Mason County faces Nicholas County on the road Monday.

LADY DEVILS DEF. LADY ROYALS, 2-0 (25-22, 25-22)

ROBERTSON COUNTY — 25-25 — 2

MASON COUNTY — 22-22 — 0

Match Stats

Kills: Robertson 19 (Monroe, Johnson 4), Mason 14 (Kirk 4)

Aces: Robertson 11 (Earlywine, Massey 4), Mason 11 (Kirk 5)

Errors: Robertson 10, Mason 11

Service Errors: Robertson 9, Mason 9

Records: Robertson County 1-1, Mason County 0-1