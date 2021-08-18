Cancel
Dothan, AL

Dothan City Schools gives notice on destroying old Exceptional Student Services’ records

By STAFF REPORTS
Dothan Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 27, Dothan City Schools will be destroying special education records of former Exceptional Student Services’ students born between Sept. 1, 1995, and Aug. 31, 1996. Students and their parents or legal guardians who want to keep their records may contact the Department of Exceptional Student Services, Dothan City Schools at 334-793-1397, Extension 236241, before Sept. 27, 2021.

Education
