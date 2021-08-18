Reds MiLB Notebook: Hunter Greene gets ejected, Abbott makes pro debut

It was an interesting night for Hunter Greene. He was scratched from his last start but was ready to go this time around – as expected. On the mound he allowed three home runs in the first three innings. The final home run came with two outs in the 3rd inning. The next batter, who had homered earlier in the game, had a 102 MPH fastball go behind him at roughly thigh height. He took some exception to it, as did the Gwinnett dugout, who began chirping. Stripers catcher Ryan Casteel apparently chirped too much because he was ejected from the game.