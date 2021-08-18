Cancel
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine reflects on his Metallica exit: “I don’t know that we could’ve survived”

Cover picture for the articleMegadeth frontman Dave Mustaine discusses his exit from Metallica in a new trailer for his upcoming episode of Gibson TV’s Icons series. Mustaine, of course, was the original lead guitarist of Metallica before he was fired from the band in 1983 and replaced by Kirk Hammett. In the Icons trailer,...

In the latest episode of "Icons", Gibson TV sits down with MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine. In this hour-long intimate look into his musical journey, Dave lets viewers in and shares very personal stories about his childhood, his time with METALLICA, and the enduring legacy of MEGADETH. Rare photos and footage from Dave's storied career and tumultuous life paint a picture of a man who has overcome so much and yet never, ever lost his absolute love of playing guitar and creating music.

